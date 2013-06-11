FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 11
#Market News
June 11, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The leaks by Edward Snowden reveal a vulnerability in U.S. intelligence since 9/11, triggered by a surge of information collected on people around the world and the proliferation of private government contractors to store it.

* U.S. regulators are stepping up scrutiny of overdraft fees charged by banks, a big revenue stream that is helping the industry lessen the hit caused by low interest rates and the sluggish economy. ()

* SoftBank said it had agreed with Sprint Nextel to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier by $1.5 billion to $21.6 billion from $20.1 billion.

* S&P raised its outlook on the United States’ credit rating but markets ignored the surprise endorsement, the latest sign of ratings firms’ waning influence in some arenas.

* Yoga-wear maker Lululemon Athletica said Chief Executive Christine Day is stepping down after a 5 1/2-year tenure. ()

* An SEC judge ruled that a former Maryland banker perpetrated a short-selling fraud aided by one of the biggest stock-options brokers in the United States.

* The Bank of Japan refrained from taking any new measures to stimulate growth and ease market volatility, citing signs of economic recovery, but disappointing investors.

* Apple sought to recapture its authority as a tastemaker, unveiling the biggest redesign in iPhone software since the smartphone was introduced in 2007 and stressing that the company hasn’t lost its cool.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
