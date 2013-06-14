FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14
June 14, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama authorized his administration to provide arms to rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, officials said Thursday, a major policy shift after the White House said it had confirmed that Damascus used chemical weapons in the country’s civil war.()

* U.S. lawmakers briefed Thursday on the recently revealed NSA surveillance programs trained their fire on the self-described source of the leaks, Edward Snowden, suggesting he may be cooperating with the Chinese government. ()

* The Supreme Court unanimously held that human genes cannot be patented, even when isolated from the body, a ruling expected to quickly expand access to genetic testing while potentially allowing inventors to retain rights to artificially created DNA. ()

* Turkey issued a final warning to protesters defying calls to abandon their encampment, building on a political offensive meant to end the worst unrest in a decade. ()

* A top Apple Inc executive defended the technology company’s approach to selling electronic books when it first entered the market in 2010, even if consumers had to pay a higher price for some e-books at the time. ()

* Revlon Inc, the beauty products company controlled by billionaire Ronald Perelman, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of hiding information from independent directors and misleading shareholders regarding a 2009 transaction. ()

* In a troubling sign for U.S. coal producers, shipments fell 31 percent in April from the prior month, driven largely by an oversupply in Asia for metallurgical coal used in steelmaking. ()

* Del Monte Corp is exploring a sale of the canned-food business that made it a household name, said people familiar with the matter, as the company increasingly focuses on products for dogs and cats. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
