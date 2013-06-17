FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 17
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The United States and Europe plan to push for nuclear talks with Iran following the surprise victory of centrist Hassan Rohani in presidential elections.

()

* Airbus is on track to more than double its profit margin by 2015 through greater efficiency and restructured management, said Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier.

()

* Large banks are pushing back against regulators’ plans to toughen rules on short-term, high-interest consumer loans.

()

* Starboard Value LP, a large activist investor in Smithfield Foods Inc, is pressuring the company to explore a break-up rather than go ahead with a planned $4.7 billion takeover by Chinese meat producer Shuanghui. ()

* Home-improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc agreed to buy Orchard Supply Hardware Stores for $205 million, potentially throwing a lifeline to the struggling West Coast hardware-and-garden chain. ()

* Co-op Bank is expected to unveil plans this week to fill a capital hole, estimated at 1.25 billion pounds ($1.96 billion), by imposing losses on bondholders and selling loan portfolios, a person familiar with the plans said. ()

* General Electric Co is expanding its ability to produce ceramic-based parts for its jet-engine business, betting that the risks of using a novel material are outweighed by the expected fuel savings. ()

* Liberty Media Corp Chief Executive Greg Maffei recently met with Time Warner Cable Inc Chief Executive Glenn Britt to discuss the benefits of mergers in the cable sector, said a person familiar with the situation, the latest sign that Liberty is interested in sparking consolidation in the industry. ()

* Congress is gearing up to tackle an issue that Washington has mostly ignored for nearly five years: What to do with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the bailed-out but now-profitable mortgage companies. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.