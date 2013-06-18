FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 18
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin clashed openly over Syria as world leaders began a summit, sharply underscoring deepening differences over the civil war.

()

* Clearwire Corp, long the U.S. wireless industry’s most embattled carrier, has emerged in recent months as its crown jewel. The company, which has teetered on the brink of bankruptcy, has drawn keen interest from Dish Network and Sprint Nextel Corp for its huge stockpile of spectrum. ()

* British prosecutors plan to file criminal fraud charges against former UBS and Citigroup trader Tom Hayes for allegedly trying to manipulate benchmark interest rates. ()

* Investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point has boosted its stake in Sony to 6.9 percent, ratcheting up a campaign to convince the company to launch an IPO of its entertainment division.

()

* China’s big banks are pressuring the nation’s central bank to free up funds to ease an unusual cash squeeze in the world’s No. 2 economy. ()

* President Enrique Peña Nieto will seek to end a taboo of nearly eight decades by opening the state-run oil and gas industry to private investment and competition.

()

* Tesla’s Elon Musk has made a fortune disrupting the status quo in online shopping and renewable energy. Now, he’s up against his toughest challenge yet: Local car dealers. The electric vehicle maker wants to sell directly to consumers, bypassing franchised automobile dealers. Dealers are flexing their considerable muscle in states including Texas and Virginia to stop him. ()

* The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that courts should give more scrutiny to pharmaceutical industry patent settlements that can delay the entry of generic drugs.

()

* John Malone’s Liberty Global is in talks with Germany’s biggest cable operator, Kabel Deutschland, a move that could set off a bidding war with Vodafone Group . Liberty Global has been expanding aggressively in Europe. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.