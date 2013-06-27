PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Supreme Court dramatically advanced gay rights in rulings that direct the federal government to provide equal treatment to same-sex spouses and allow the resumption of gay marriages in California. ()

* Sharp increases in long-term interest rates, triggered by Federal Reserve statements last week, threaten sales of homes, cars and other big-ticket items that have helped drive the U.S. economic recovery. ()

* The recent market turbulence threatens to disrupt private-equity firms’ plans to sell stakes in their companies and possibly to put the brakes on a blistering pace of big paydays for their top executives and investors. ()

* Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chiefs have drawn up a hit list of impending cases where officials intend to test their new policy of requiring admissions of wrongdoing when settling civil charges. ()

* Even as Chinese officials indicate a softening of their tight grip on cash, some businesses are reporting liquidity is increasingly hard to find in some places and that customers are turning to alternatives. ()

* U.S. insurance companies could see increased volatility in their earnings under a proposed overhaul of accounting rules expected to be unveiled Thursday. ()

* Research In Motion Ltd will give investors Friday their first real insight into how the company’s all-or-nothing bet on a new breed of BlackBerry devices is faring. ()

* The Obama administration’s climate-action plan boosts the prospects for nuclear power, natural gas and renewable energy, while dimming the future of coal-fired power plants. ()

* The domestic coal industry is teaming up with other business groups to blunt the impact of President Obama’s climate-change agenda, while also shifting its business focus to exports. ()