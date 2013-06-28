PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Senate voted 68-32 to approve a sweeping plan to rewrite the nation’s immigration laws and sent it to the House, where it faces a more difficult path. ()

* The Federal Reserve will vote next week to finalize capital rules for U.S. banks after regulators agreed to resolve a separate issue that had delayed action. ()

* The Supreme Court’s most important ideological struggle isn’t between left and right, but the narrower divide of Chief Justice John Roberts’s conservatism and the libertarian streak of Justice Anthony Kennedy. ()

* Regulators charged former MF Global chief Jon Corzine and former executive Edith O‘Brien with the unlawful misuse of nearly $1 billion. ()

* The Obama administration has begun assembling a shortlist of candidates for the Fed chairmanship, in the expectation that Ben Bernanke won’t seek reappointment. ()

* China’s top leaders are expected to name a senior government official with a deep finance background as head of its sovereign-wealth fund, China Investment Corp. ()

* The SEC is scrutinizing how certain investors might have received potentially market-moving information from the Institute for Supply Management ahead of the public, as the trade group changes its procedures to eliminate a delay in the distribution of the data. ()

* Pfizer Inc’s board has authorized the buy back of an additional $10 billion in shares to boost shareholder value. ()

* Bank of America Corp spurned a request from American International Group Inc to renegotiate an $8.5 billion deal over soured mortgage-backed securities after a judge suggested mediation, according to a court filing by AIG. ()

* Textbook publisher Cengage Learning is preparing to file for bankruptcy court protection in the coming days. The company is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners. ()