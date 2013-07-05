REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. prosecutors have concluded that the evidence against Steven Cohen isn’t strong enough to file criminal charges against the hedge-fund billionaire before a July deadline tied to the biggest alleged insider-trading scheme in history. ()

* A growing number of Americans are getting permission to carry firearms in public - and under their clothes - a development that has sparked concern among some law-enforcement authorities. ()

* Egypt’s military reclaimed its role as the country’s dominant political force as it installed a new president and pressed for the arrests of Islamist leaders it had forced from power. ()

* Hamas and its supporters in the Palestinian territories once touted the recent upheaval across the Middle East as an “Islamic Spring,” but the coup that deposed Egypt’s leader has left the militant group bracing for a backlash. ()

* A trio of unforeseen events has reduced steel production, and prices have risen 10 percent in recent weeks to their highest levels since early January. ()

* Struggling Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista will step down as chairman and a board member of MPX Energia SA, as German utility E.ON SE moves to take greater control of the firm. ()

* HSN Inc CEO Mindy Grossman is making headway in the push to spread shopping content from shows on televisions to interactive offerings on mobile devices. ()

* Samsung Electronics flagged weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings amid concerns that sales of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone haven’t been as strong as expected. ()

* Frank Fahrenkopf, who retired last weekend from the American Gaming Association at the age of 73, created something of a playbook for “vice industries” hoping to expand their reach in the U.S. ()

* Maersk is set to launch the world’s biggest container ship this month but will set sail below capacity because some docks are not equipped to handle it when fully loaded. ()

* Cable TV and advertising executives will be holding their breath as tennis fan favorites Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic play for the right to compete in Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s final. ()

* Unilever will spend $3.2 billion to increase its stake in its Indian unit Hindustan Unilever by 14.8 percent, but the acquisition fell short of what Unilever had originally hoped for. ()

* Besieged celebrity chef Paula Deen, under fire for recent revelations that she has used a racial epithet and made controversial statements about slavery, has parted ways with longtime agent Barry Weiner. ()