PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With a U.S. attack on Syria on hold, Western-backed rebels said they feared they had lost their best chance of promptly ousting President Bashar al-Assad and sidelining Islamist extremists. ()

* The Obama administration plans to block the construction of new coal-fired power plants unless they are built with novel and expensive technology to capture greenhouse gases. ()

* Verizon Communications $49 billion bond offering sparked a frenzy across Wall Street on Wednesday as investors clamored to buy a piece of the largest corporate debt sale in history. ()

* SEC officials will question top exchange executives on Thursday morning about the most recent computer glitch to rattle the markets, as regulators seek tougher standards for trading systems that have drawn objections from the industry. The meeting comes nearly three weeks after the latest major market failure, at the Nasdaq Stock Market, and isn’t widely expected to yield new rules for exchanges immediately. ()

* A U.S. appeals court suggested it might give Apple a second crack at making a case that Google’s Motorola Mobility copied iPhone patents. ()

* Pandora Media appointed Brian McAndrews to be its new CEO, president and chairman as the online radio company faces the threat of Apple’s new iTunes Radio service. ()

* MiMedx is scrambling to reassure investors after the FDA raised questions about key products it makes, all of which come from the human placenta. The company’s travails have shed light on a little known segment of the medical-products business. A few companies including MiMedx have worked up treatments using amniotic tissue, but the government appears to be taking a closer at whether their processing should force them to be regulated as drugs. ()

* A Dish Network Corp director who resigned in recent weeks did so amid a disagreement over the company’s handling of a bid for a telecommunications firm that could deliver hundreds of millions of dollars of personal profits to Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen, people involved in the situation said. ()

* Vivendi SA moved closer Wednesday to reshaping itself as a smaller media company, beginning a process to spin off its biggest telecommunications unit while simultaneously calming a simmering leadership dispute. ()

* Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Sycamore Partners are considering a joint bid for Jones Group Inc , the footwear and apparel maker that has put itself up for sale, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* Time Warner Cable Inc’s chief operating officer, Rob Marcus, said Wednesday that the cable operator lost customers as a result of the recent month-long blackout of CBS Corp programming on its systems in some major markets.