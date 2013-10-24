FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 24
October 24, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Germany said it believed U.S. intelligence may be spying on the chancellor’s cellphone, an intrusion that it said would constitute a “grave breach of trust” between the longtime allies. ()

* Airlines’ push to lure high-paying fliers with flatbed business seats is leaving economy-class passengers with less space. Big carriers including American Airlines, Air Canada and Air France are cutting space by wedging an extra seat into each coach row. ()

* A jury found Bank of America liable for fraud related to loans its Countrywide unit sold to mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in a program called the “Hustle” in 2007 and 2008. ()

* A preliminary gauge of Chinese factory activity showed an uptick in October, in a mildly positive sign for the world’s No. 2 economy amid questions of whether it can sustain rapid growth. ()

* Big aluminum makers Alcoa and Rusal have objected to a proposal aimed at easing bottlenecks. ()

* Bambi Holzer, a Beverly Hills, California, financial broker, has been suspended from practicing after dozens of consumer complaints dating back more than two decades. ()

* Brazil’s government Wednesday swept into the global bond market, issuing $3.2 billion in new bonds due 2025, as investors set aside some of their pessimism on emerging markets and Brazil in particular. ()

* The remnants of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc is suing the New York Giants for more than $100 million it says it is owed for a soured interest-rate swap tied to the financing of the football team’s stadium. ()

