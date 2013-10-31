PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fed officials emerged from a policy meeting with their easy-money program intact and no clear signal about whether they would begin pulling it back at their December meeting or continue it into 2014. ()

* The collapse of oil company OGX, Latin America’s biggest-ever bankruptcy, punctuates Eike Batista’s breathtaking rise and fall. ()

* The Treasury’s semiannual report says Germany’s export-led growth is creating problems for the euro zone and the global economy. ()

* Facebook’s revival continued Wednesday as its surging mobile-advertising business helped the social network post a third-quarter profit, making its bumpy initial public offering last year seem like a distant memory. ()

* Retailers and grocers are bracing for another drain on consumer spending when a temporary boost in food-stamp benefits expires Friday. ()

* London’s top traders and bankers could soon see a big boost to their monthly pay as part of an effort by banks to soften the blow of a new European Union law limiting annual bonuses. ()

* When 58.com Inc, China’s equivalent of Craigslist, starts selling shares in New York, it will offer the best indicator yet of whether U.S. investors have found a taste for Chinese stocks again after a two-year case of indigestion. ()

* As it prepared its workers to take on jobs at major U.S. companies, Indian outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd provided them with written instructions on how to deceive U.S. authorities about the type of work they would do, and furnished them with inappropriate visas to lower its cost of doing business, federal prosecutors allege. ()

* Comcast Corp lost more video customers in the latest quarter than in the year-earlier period amid intensified competition from AT&T Inc’s U-Verse and Verizon Communications’ FiOS, a sign that phone companies’ years long expansion into TV is continuing to exert pressure on the cable-TV industry.