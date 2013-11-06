PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Republican Governor Chris Christie easily won re-election in New Jersey, while Democrat Terry McAuliffe won in Virginia, a decision that sent mixed messages to both parties about their political strengths. ()

* On the day he coasted to re-election as governor of New Jersey, Republican Chris Christie spent his time talking about issues facing the entire country, setting himself up for a possible 2016 White House bid. ()

* Elite MBAs are increasingly heading to work in technology over finance as the lingering aftereffects of the financial crisis-along with Wall Street’s long hours and scaled-back pay-send newly minted MBAs elsewhere. ()

* The Federal Reserve could help drive down unemployment faster if it promised to keep short-term interest rates near zero for longer than currently envisioned by officials or investors, according to a new research paper by a top central-bank staff member. ()

* Shares of Colombian airline Avianca Holdings are due to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, capping a turnaround 10 years in the making by investor Germán Efromovich. ()

* J.C. Penney is expected to say this week that its sales turned positive in October - but that won’t quell worries about the retailer’s financial health. Gross margin and cash burn remain concerns. ()

* EU regulators are poised to levy massive fines against a group of banks tied to their alleged attempts to manipulate benchmark interest rates, according to officials briefed on the discussions. ()

* Bart Chilton, the animated and outspoken member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission who has agitated for tougher Wall Street regulation, is stepping down from his post after he secured agency support for trading restraints. Chilton, a Democrat, announced his departure Tuesday ahead of the agency’s 3-1 vote to propose restraints aimed at curbing speculation in commodities such as oil, gold and sugar. ()

* Demand Media Inc showed it is moving forward on a planned spin off of its domain services business, disclosing both the name of the new company and the appointment of a senior executive in the domain services unit to be its chief executive.