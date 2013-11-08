PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Iran and world powers expect to announce an initial deal as early as Friday to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for an easing of sanctions, a step that would mark the first breakthrough in a decade. ()

* The FDA ruled for the first time that trans fats aren’t generally considered safe in food, a sharp policy shift that could lead to banning them in baked goods and other foods. ()

* Thousands of middle-class Syrians are trying to get to Europe’s northern countries to seek asylum, but many refugees are stuck in the continent’s south. ()

* Twitter shares launched without incident Thursday, skirting the troubles that plagued rival Facebook in its debut last year and delivering the kind of hefty “pop” that investors in initial public offerings covet. ()

* Exports rebounded sharply in October from a September slump, in a potentially positive sign for the global economic outlook. ()

* Senators will press Janet Yellen on a number of issues during a confirmation hearing on her nomination to lead the Fed, but one likely topic is a matter over which she has no control: a key vacancy on the Fed board. ()

* The European Central Bank’s action reflects heightened worries in Europe that dangerously low inflation threatens the region’s tepid economic recovery. ()

* Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 2.8 percent in the third quarter, which was higher than economists expected, but consumer caution and political friction could be a drag in the coming months. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is known as Wall Street’s smartest trading firm, but a dismal third quarter has raised questions on whether the firm needs to take bold steps to right the ship. ()

* Fairfax Financial said its partners in a $1 billion investment in smartphone maker BlackBerry include a Qatar-based sovereign wealth fund and several Canadian investment funds. ()