PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The criminal trial of Jesse Litvak, a former Jefferies LLC trader in federal court, next month could have a big impact on a wide-ranging probe into whether banks cheated mortgage-bond clients in the years after the financial crisis, legal experts said. ()

* The chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co will meet to try to reach a settlement before the next round of patent litigation begins later this year in California, according to a court filing late Wednesday. ()

* IBM is creating a business unit for its Watson supercomputer and starting a $100 million venture-capital fund to spur more apps built on the technology. ()

* BlackRock Inc agreed to terminate a survey program that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleged enabled the asset-management firm to obtain market-moving information about companies from research analysts ahead of investors. The company also agreed to pay for the costs of the attorney general’s investigation, but did not pay a fine or penalty. ()

* Dish Network Corp is pulling its bid for LightSquared Inc, the telecommunications company in bankruptcy that has wireless spectrum Dish has been coveting, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Japanese health regulators called for a criminal investigation of Novartis AG for advertisements touting the benefits of the company’s most popular medicine based on altered research. ()

* E*Trade Financial Corp’s online trading system shut down on Wednesday, frustrating customers and raising fresh questions about the security of electronic marketplaces. ()

* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc will launch the WWE Network, a subscription-only, online video channel that will air round-the-clock programming. Starting Feb. 24, the network will feature new programs and matches, an on-demand service and a six-decades-deep library for $9.99 a month. It will also include events previously available on pay-per-view TV, such as wrestling’s version of the Super Bowl, WrestleMania. ()