PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 16

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer is parting ways with her top executive, a setback in her effort to turn around the struggling Internet portal. Henrique de Castro, the chief operating officer poached from Google Inc in 2012, is departing this week. ()

* Former General Motors Co chief executive Dan Akerson said his successor, Mary Barra, faces tough challenges as she takes the helm as the first woman to lead a global automotive company. ()

* The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday accused Wal-Mart Stores Inc of unlawfully retaliating against or threatening workers who took part in strikes and protests in more than a dozen states in the last two years. ()

* Apple Inc on Wednesday settled a complaint by the Federal Trade Commission alleging the technology giant didn’t do enough to prevent children from making purchases on mobile apps without their parents’ consent. ()

* AOL Inc has reached a deal to sell a majority stake in its Patch local news network to Hale Global, an investment firm specializing in turnaround situations. ()

* J.C. Penney Co is planning to close 33 underperforming stores and trim 2,000 positions, moves the department-store retailer said are necessary so it can focus on locations that can generate the strongest profits.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc employees are sitting on more than $600 million in extra bonus money, for the past year alone, thanks to the bank’s surging stock price. The paper windfall is based on calculations of the rise in value of stock the employees were awarded in their pay packages. ()

* A federal judge on Wednesday upheld the legality of subsidies at the core of the federal health-care law, turning aside one of the principal remaining court challenges to the law. ()