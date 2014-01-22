PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regulatory pressures are pushing many of the biggest banks to pass on financing lucrative deals, as Washington targets excessive borrowing. The guidelines are designed steer banks from deals regulators find too debt-laden. ()

* U.S. military leaders have presented the White House with a plan that would keep 10,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan after 2014, but then start drawing the force down to nearly zero by the end of President Barack Obama’s term, according to senior officials. ()

* Dozens of Syrian emergency-aid workers waited hours this weekend for government permission to evacuate hundreds of children, elderly and the sick from among tens of thousands of residents trapped with little food and medicine in a rebel-held neighborhood here sealed off by regime forces. ()

* The malicious software that infected Target Corp popped up in January 2013 with a price tag of $2,000 and spent nearly a year evolving in the Internet’s black markets before an unknown attacker slipped it into the retailer’s computer systems. ()

* Mohamed El-Erian stepped down as the CEO of Pimco, the giant asset-management firm that emerged as one of the winners of the global financial crisis but which has recently been hit by waning investor taste for plain vanilla bonds. ()

* The Federal Communications Commission will hold its first major auction of wireless airwaves in six years on Wednesday, kicking off tens of billions of dollars of spending by big U.S. carriers. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd said Tuesday that it intends to sell more than 3 million square feet of real estate holdings in Canada, the “majority” of its space there, raising questions about whether the company will remain based in the country. ()

* Target Corp on Tuesday said it would stop offering health coverage for part-time employees, citing insurance options available through public exchanges. ()

* The Secret Service said Tuesday it is working with McAllen, Texas, police to determine if recent arrests in a credit card fraud case have any link to the massive breach over the holidays at Target Corp. ()

* Sporting goods maker Easton-Bell Sports Inc said Tuesday that data from around 6,000 online shoppers was stolen during the month of December, making it the latest company to fall victim to a cyberattack during the holiday season. ()

* Activist investor Daniel Loeb is pushing the Dow Chemical Co split itself into two companies, a breakup that would go further than a restructuring now planned by the world’s second-largest chemicals maker. ()

* Amazon.com Inc has approached big entertainment companies about licensing their television channels for a possible new online pay-TV service, in what would be a significant expansion of the company’s online video efforts. ()

* News Corp said Dow Jones Chief Executive Lex Fenwick is leaving the company, naming William Lewis as interim CEO. ()

* A U.S. regulator, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in a letter last fall raised questions about HSBC Holdings’ anti-money-laundering controls for its business with correspondent banks, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* Texas Instruments Inc posted a 94 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit and announced plans to trim about 1,100 jobs, as the big chip maker continues to refine its focus. The Dallas-based company said the reductions will affect employees in the U.S., Japan and India. It had about 32,000 employees before the planned job cuts. ()

* IBM’s hardware business is eroding faster than expected, leading to the company’s steepest drop in quarterly revenue in more than four years. ()

* Shares of Expedia Inc took a 4.3 percent hit Tuesday after its visibility in Google Inc search results declined sharply, triggering concerns that Google may have penalized the online travel site. ()

* Dots LLC, a discount retailer of women’s clothing, filed for bankruptcy protection, while company executives seek a buyer for the chain’s roughly 400 stores. ()