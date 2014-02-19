FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 19
February 19, 2014

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co is accelerating efforts to field a largely aluminum-bodied pickup truck by late 2018, under pressure from federal fuel efficiency standards and archrival Ford Motor Co, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Coca-Cola Co, the world’s largest beverage firm, missed its yearly growth goals and warned that weaker foreign currencies will lower its operating profit 7 percent this year.

* The New York attorney general plans to announce a settlement with U.S. units of Ranbaxy and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd over allegations the generic drug makers made an unlawful agreement to restrict competition. ()

* President Barack Obama on Tuesday ordered his administration to develop and implement new fuel-efficiency standards for medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks by March 2016. ()

* Americans are beginning to take advantage of easier lending conditions after years of shedding debt, fueling a rise in borrowing that could prop up a shaky economic recovery. ()

* The Arkansas House failed to pass legislation to continue a state program that used Medicaid dollars to enroll low-income residents in private health insurance, throwing the future of the nationally watched program into doubt. ()

* Seven years after a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for federal regulation of greenhouse gases, justices will consider whether the agency has stretched its powers too far in applying new emissions rules. ()

* AT&T Inc received requests on national security grounds for detailed information for at least 35,000 customer accounts in the first six months of 2013, the company disclosed.

* Raising the federal minimum wage to $10.10 per hour would cost the U.S. economy about 500,000 jobs by late 2016, but the increase would lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty at the same time, according to a new study. ()

