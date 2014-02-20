PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund is renewing its campaign to split up PepsiCo Inc’s snacks and beverage businesses.

* Google Inc is considering expanding its high-speed Internet access and pay-TV services to nine additional metro areas, many of which are Comcast markets. ()

* A federal court in Utah placed an injunction on Aereo, giving TV broadcasters their first legal victory over the online video startup as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to take up the matter in April. ()

* Gap Inc said it would raise the minimum hourly rate for U.S. employees to $9 in 2014 and $10 in 2015. ()

* Conversation at the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting turned to something that hasn’t been a serious topic for years: the possibility of interest-rate increases in the near future. ()

* Hackers gained access to data for more than 300,000 people who attended or worked at the University of Maryland, the school said Wednesday. ()

* Construction of new homes tumbled in January, the latest sign of cooling in the U.S. housing market as much of the country shivered through a cold and snowy winter. ()

* A Nebraska judge ruled Wednesday the law allowing the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline to be built across the state is unconstitutional, a move that could further delay the project. ()

* The bankrupt city of Detroit has reached a new settlement with two banks in a dispute that may have threatened the city’s access to millions of dollars in casino-tax revenue, according to a city official. ()