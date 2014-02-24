PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Retail health clinics that are popping up in drugstores and other outlets shouldn’t be used for children’s primary-care needs, the American Academy of Pediatrics said, arguing that such facilities don’t provide the continuity of care that pediatricians do. ()

* With tax season under way, federal authorities are stepping up efforts to stop what they call a growing problem of fraudulent filings seeking tax refunds based on stolen identities. ()

* Hedge fund Blue Harbor has taken a 2.5 percent stake in Tribune and is discussing with its management moves to boost the media company’s shares. ()

* CNN says the prime-time talk show “Piers Morgan Live” is coming to an end after just three years in a key primetime slot. The program, hosted by former newspaper editor Piers Morgan, had struggled to gain traction at the 9 p.m. hour, and was routinely beaten in the ratings by cable competitors. ()

* The activist hedge fund fighting Darden Restaurants Inc over its plan to spin off Red Lobster is trying a new tactic: a shareholder vote that could halt the plan. ()

* Netflix Inc has agreed to pay Comcast Corp to ensure Netflix movies and TV shows stream smoothly to Comcast customers, a landmark agreement that could set a precedent. ()

* Boeing Co’s machinists at its St. Louis defense plant agreed Sunday to a seven and a half year contract extension that will further move the company’s unionized employees away from a defined benefit retirement plan. ()