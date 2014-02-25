PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Activist investor Carl Icahn stepped up his attack on eBay Inc on Monday, accusing the online retailer of overlooking conflicts of interest on its board in what amounts to a broadside against a common practice in Silicon Valley. ()

* Bernard Madoff’s longtime secretary took the stand in her own defense Monday in Manhattan federal court, testifying she viewed the disgraced financier as her “big brother” and trusted him so implicitly that she never questioned any of his instructions. ()

* The chief executives of six major bitcoin exchanges and businesses pledged a coordinated efforts to assure customers of the security of their funds in response to mounting concern about the future of Japan-based exchange Mt. Gox. ()

* The website of embattled bitcoin exchange platform Mt. Gox was unavailable Tuesday and appeared to have been deleted. ()

* China is projecting fresh increases this year in steelmaking volume and iron-ore imports, underlining the sector’s cautiously optimistic outlook on the country’s economy as well as the difficulty in retrenching the industry. ()

* Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was on the run Monday from a new government, which issued an arrest warrant for him on allegations of ordering the “mass murder” of protesters on the streets of Kiev last week. ()

* Under pressure from regulators, several auto makers are preparing to roll out emissions-free cars powered by hydrogen fuel cells instead of gasoline engines. ()

* Sina Corp is aiming to raise roughly $500 million in a second-quarter U.S. initial public offering of the Twitter-like service, according to two people with direct knowledge of the deal. ()