PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 23

* Pilots at JetBlue Airways Corp voted to unionize in an about-face that ended the carrier's status as one of the last nonunion airlines in the United States. Unionization "could result in demands that may increase our operating expenses and adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations," the airline said in the filing. (r.reuters.com/sez68v)

* A new flurry of drug deals shows how the global pharmaceutical industry is reversing course, as companies narrow their focus after decades of diversifying their drug portfolios. (r.reuters.com/xez68v)

* Supreme Court justices expressed unease with online-video startup Aereo but they also voiced concerns about the consequences of ruling for the broadcasters that are challenging the legality of the service. (r.reuters.com/fuz68v)

* Charter could acquire nearly four million extra subscribers in a two-stage deal under discussion with Comcast , in what would represent a consolation prize for Charter's nearly yearlong pursuit of Time Warner Cable. (r.reuters.com/muz68v)

* General Motors Co's global head of engineering is leaving the company and his duties are being split amid new fallout from the auto maker's internal probe over the delay in recalling 2.6 million vehicles with faulty ignition switches. (r.reuters.com/pyz68v)

* Newmont Mining Corp and Barrick Gold Corp have had continuing contact since the two miners last week broke off talks to create a global mining giant, according to people familiar with the situation. But their senior executives are unlikely to resume formal talks at least until after Newmont's annual general meeting on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/nuz68v)

* A federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered a major health system in northwest Ohio to unwind its merger with a local hospital on antitrust grounds. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes amid growing concerns about hospital mergers and their effect on prices against the backdrop of America's health-care upheaval. (r.reuters.com/kyz68v)

* Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production, the country's flagship petroleum explorer, will buy the Thai assets of Hess Corp for about $1 billion, in the latest of a string of sales by U.S. energy companies as they switch focus to unconventional oil and gas projects in North America. (r.reuters.com/myz68v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)