PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Americans in large numbers want the United States to reduce its role in world affairs even as a showdown with Russia over Ukraine preoccupies Washington, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. In a marked change from past decades, nearly half of those surveyed want the United States to be less active on the global stage, with fewer than one-fifth calling for more active engagement. (r.reuters.com/kyv88v)

* Federal prosecutors are planning to criminally charge BNP Paribas SA for doing business with countries subject to U.S. economic sanctions, including Iran, Sudan and Cuba. If the government goes ahead with charges against the parent of the Paris-based bank, it could lead to the first guilty plea by a bank in decades. (r.reuters.com/huv88v)

* French industrial conglomerate Alstom on Wednesday decided to review a 12.35 billion euro ($17.12 billion) acquisition bid made by General Electric for its power equipment division by the end of the month, giving GE a lead over rival Siemens. Alstom's board unanimously acknowledged the "strategic and industrial merits" of the GE offer. (r.reuters.com/suv88v)

* Johnson & Johnson, the largest maker of a device used in a popular uterine surgery, said it has suspended sales of the tools called power morcellators amid concerns about their potential to spread a rare but deadly cancer. (r.reuters.com/jev88v)

* Energy Future, the former TXU, filed for one of the biggest bankruptcies on record, surrendering to a misguided bet on natural-gas prices and a debt load of over $40 billion. (r.reuters.com/puv88v)

* In an unprecedented move, the National Basketball Association commissioner on Tuesday banned the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers from running his team or associating with the league for life, after recordings of his racist comments became public, causing outrage on the court and sending advertisers fleeing. Commissioner Adam Silver also levied a $2.5 million fine against Clippers owner Donald Sterling. (r.reuters.com/kev88v)

* Chinese pork producer WH Group scrapped what could have been the world's biggest initial public offering in a year when investors balked at the high price. The failed IPO stands in contrast to the success eight months ago when WH Group, then known as Shuanghui International Holdings, bought Smithfield Foods in the biggest-ever Chinese acquisition of a U.S. company. (r.reuters.com/xuv88v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)