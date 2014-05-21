PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As a year-long U.S. tax-evasion case dragged on in recent months, board members at Credit Suisse Group AG considered actions that likely would have cost Brady Doug his job as chief executive, according to people familiar with the deliberations. (r.reuters.com/vec59v)

* Stymied in Washington on their minimum-wage push, low-wage workers are now pressing for U.S. companies to raise wages voluntarily. Fast-food workers have held rallies asking for hourly pay starting at $15. (r.reuters.com/wec59v)

* General Motors Co's costs for repairing faulty vehicles hit $1.7 billion on Tuesday after the auto maker added another 2.4 million cars, sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks to this year's list of recent safety recalls. (r.reuters.com/zec59v)

* Simon & Schuster has agreed to make available more than 10,000 older titles to nascent e-book subscription businesses Oyster and Scribed, making it the second major book publisher to test consumer interest in Netflix Inc -like reading services. (r.reuters.com/buc59v)

* French Economics Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Tuesday that General Electric Co should change its $17 billion offer for the power-equipment division of French engineering group Alstom SA describing the current bid as "unacceptable." (r.reuters.com/guc59v)

* Yahoo Inc is looking to bolster its web-video technology with another acquisition. The internet portal is close to finalizing an acquisition of video-streaming startup RayV Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/huc59v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)