PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc's co-founder Sergey Brin said it has developed prototype cars for fully autonomous driving. In a promotional video, Google showed off one of the prototypes, a two-seater vehicle that resembles a gondola on wheels. It has no steering wheel, accelerator pedal or brake pedal. Instead, the car relies on its own sensors and software to do the work. (r.reuters.com/nan69v)

* General Electric Co is willing to partner with French government in a possible alliance, Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt told French lawmakers Tuesday as he tried to win their support for the company's $17 billion bid for Alstom SA's power equipment business. (r.reuters.com/san69v)

* Pilgrim's Pride Corp swooped in with a $5.5 billion offer for Hillshire Brands Co, maker of Jimmy Dean sausage and Ball Park hot dogs, a surprise bid that could upend Hillshire's plan to expand its supermarket sway by buying Pinnacle Foods Inc. (r.reuters.com/van69v)

* After a turbulent few months marked by a management shake-up, lackluster performance and client withdrawals, Pacific Investment Management Co is turning to a familiar face to help soothe nervous investors. The money manager, based in Newport Beach, California, said it had rehired Paul McCulley, a former senior executive. (r.reuters.com/wan69v)

* Amazon.com Inc said Tuesday it does not expect a quick resolution of a contract dispute with Hachette Book Group that has led to Amazon restricting the sale of some Hachette titles. (r.reuters.com/xan69v)

* Congress should require data brokers to tell consumers more about how they collect and use information and give consumers greater control over their personal data, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/zan69v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)