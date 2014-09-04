PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed a cease-fire deal with Ukraine that would freeze in place gains made by Russian-backed separatists, setting the stage for the kind of partitioning Moscow has used to tame other neighbors. (on.wsj.com/1oFMACc)

* Turkey is struggling to close a "jihadist highway" that lets foreign militants slip across its border into Syria, amid pressure from Western governments and mounting security fears at home. (on.wsj.com/1r4W5wk)

* Upending the U.S. senate race in Kansas, the Democratic candidate Chad Taylor has withdrawn from the contest, leaving Republican Sen. Pat Roberts with a narrowed field and a potentially formidable opponent in an independent candidate. (on.wsj.com/1rNAPl3)

* The football league Thursday Night Football now has huge leverage over television networks, which are increasingly looking to the NFL network to help fortify them against the rise of online video services and other threats. (on.wsj.com/1nZgSQQ)

* Economic activity largely picked up during the summer after hitting a soft patch at the start of the year, though the Federal Reserve's latest survey of regional conditions showed few signs of pressure on wages. (on.wsj.com/1oFIKca)

* Brokerage Investment Technology Group is opening an alternative trading venue for bonds in an effort to tap demand from investors to trade more cheaply and through electronic networks. (on.wsj.com/1nxAStT)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc landed a coveted role in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N upcoming initial public offering as the bank in charge of overseeing the deal's early share trading. (on.wsj.com/1pLjXtl)

* UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc pulled out all the stops to fend off a hostile takeover from Pfizer Inc earlier this year, refusing to release certain financial statements and stirring up opposition from British politicians. (on.wsj.com/1t1Embb)

* Less than a year after leaving office as mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg will return as head of Bloomberg LP, the financial data and media firm he founded and still controls, the company announced on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1r4Seze)

* Tesla Motors Inc is expected to choose a site in Nevada for its proposed up to $5 billion battery factory and could disclose the move on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the electric auto maker's plans. (on.wsj.com/1uB4afx)