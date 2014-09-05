PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* American allies including the UK and France said they would help form an international military coalition to fight a growing threat from Islamic State militants. (on.wsj.com/1t6Kyi7)

* A hacker broke into part of the HealthCare.gov insurance enrollment website in July and uploaded malicious software, according to federal officials. Investigators found no evidence that consumers' personal data were taken or viewed during the breach, federal officials said. The hacker appears only to have gained access to a server used to test code for HealthCare.gov, the officials said. (on.wsj.com/Z8RXoB)

* Apple Inc said it plans additional steps to keep hackers out of user accounts. In his first interview on the subject, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said celebrities' iCloud accounts were compromised when hackers correctly answered security questions to obtain their passwords or when they were victimized by a phishing scam to obtain user IDs and passwords. He said none of the Apple IDs and passwords leaked from the company's servers. (on.wsj.com/1puYPl3)

* Nvidia Corp opened a new front in the recent legal wars over mobile technology, filing suits accusing Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc of infringing patents that cover graphics chips. (on.wsj.com/1BfcsxB)

* The dollar hit its highest level in nearly six years against the yen Friday following the European Central Bank's surprise rate move overnight and as monetary policy in the United States and Japan hits a fork in the road. (on.wsj.com/WiV5MC)

* BP Plc was grossly negligent in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, a federal judge ruled, handing down a decision that could cost the company as much as $18 billion in pollution fines for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (on.wsj.com/1pQrgzX)

* The credit-card industry is accelerating efforts to keep sensitive customer information out of the hands of merchants, as a rash of data breaches at major U.S. retailers erodes confidence in electronic payment systems. Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc are rolling out technology that replaces cardholder information such as account numbers and expiration dates with a unique series of numbers that validates the customer's identity. (on.wsj.com/1Bf9Vn3)

* Google Inc has agreed to settle a Federal Trade Commission complaint that it allowed children to rack up millions of dollars in charges in its mobile app store without their parents' knowledge or consent. Google will refund a minimum of $19 million to consumers whose children made purchases inside applications downloaded from the Google Play app store. Google will also modify its billing practices to ensure it obtains express consent before charging consumers for items sold in mobile apps. (on.wsj.com/Z9z6JZ)

* New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg finds himself in a very different situation as he comes back to run Bloomberg LP. The media company is hardly in crisis. It has solidified its position as a dominant provider of financial information, and its revenue and subscribers have jumped sharply in recent years. There are threats looming, however. Bloomberg is returning to a more competitive marketplace than the one he left in 2002 and to increasingly strained relations with the financial institutions that make up the company's core customer base. (on.wsj.com/1AcQtow)

* Caterpillar Inc's Progress Rail subsidiary, the subject of a federal criminal investigation, has lost railcar-repair contracts at some of the nation's busiest railroad terminals, including the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. (on.wsj.com/1qB6P8b)

* A panel of top regulators Thursday proposed giving MetLife Inc tougher government oversight, bringing the insurer and regulators a step closer to a possible legal showdown. The Financial Stability Oversight Council, led by the Treasury secretary, voted to propose labeling a nonbank financial company as "systemically important," the panel said in a statement released after a closed-door meeting. MetLife acknowledged it was the unnamed firm. (on.wsj.com/YgjZhy)

* U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a new kind of cancer drug from Merck & Co Inc that is designed to unleash the body's immune system against tumors. The drug is part of a long-anticipated wave of medicines that could transform cancer treatment and forge a large new market for pharmaceutical companies. (on.wsj.com/1ptUM8z)

* Walgreen Co scrambled to notify thousands of customers who had their prescriptions filled during a recent system crash, because errors might have left their labels unreadable. The drugstore chain found that its systems were printing labels with random characters in the instructions, making some hard to understand, said Chuck Greener, a spokesman for the company. (on.wsj.com/1oKFaNS)

* Steven Spielberg has hired Michael Wright, a cable-television veteran with no film-business experience to run his struggling studio DreamWorks SKG. Wright, who recently left his post as head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies amid strategy changes at Time Warner Inc's cable-TV unit, was named chief executive of DreamWorks on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1o4eDMn) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)