PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 17
September 17, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* America's top military officer raised the prospect that limited U.S. ground forces would be needed to battle Islamic State militants if fighting in Iraq grows more difficult. That prospect could test President Barack Obama's strict ban on deploying ground troops. (on.wsj.com/XzN1rx)

* Credit Suisse Group AG is under fire from U.S. regulators over concerns the bank isn't heeding warnings to stop making loans regulators see as risky, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qKXnBH)

* China's central bank is injecting 500 billion yuan ($81.40 billion) into the country's five major state-owned banks as it moves to counter slower-than-expected growth in the world's No. 2 economy, according to a senior Chinese banking executive. (on.wsj.com/YQXUGM)

* National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded Boeing Co a contract worth as much as $4.2 billion and rival Space Exploration Technologies Corp a separate pact valued at up to $2.6 billion to develop, test and fly space taxis to carry U.S. astronauts into orbit. (on.wsj.com/1qKXptm)

* General Motors Co is slashing production in Russia and appointing new management to oversee operations there in the latest sign that weakening sales in the country threaten GM's European turnaround. (on.wsj.com/1u5sBRF)

* Airbus Group NV on Tuesday said it would sell defense assets as the company increasingly focuses on its commercial-airplane business. Airbus will get out of the secure-communications business and drop other lines including its holding in the Atlas Elektronik naval-technology joint venture with ThyssenKrupp AG, the company said in a statement. (on.wsj.com/YR0EE0)

1 US dollar = 6.1427 Chinese yuan Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
