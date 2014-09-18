PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal Reserve officials plan to end the bond-buying program known as quantitative easing after October, hoping to finally stop expanding a six-year experiment in monetary policy that has left the Fed holding more than $4 trillion of Treasury and mortgage bonds. (on.wsj.com/1u1ZJO3)

* The U.S. military campaign against Islamist militants in Syria is being designed to allow President Barack Obama to exert a high degree of personal control, going so far as to require that the military obtain presidential signoff for strikes in Syrian territory, officials said. (on.wsj.com/1r0GWAe)

* A swath of early investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will be able to sell more than $8 billion worth of shares on the day the Chinese e-commerce company goes public, an unusual arrangement that is influencing how bankers price the offering. (on.wsj.com/1mdxLMP)

* The Pentagon's premier satellite-launch provider has joined forces with Blue Origin, a space startup run by Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos, to jointly develop a new rocket engine intended to eventually replace a Russian-built engine that now powers Atlas V rockets. (on.wsj.com/1r2kSUo)

* A few weeks after it became embroiled in a hacking scandal that resulted in the leak of nude celebrity photos, Apple Inc launched a campaign to explain how it handles users' personal information and to provide guidelines on protecting online accounts. (on.wsj.com/1r0IVo0)

* Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the technology to make a fully autonomous car will be ready in five or six years, and the result will be vehicles far less likely to harm occupants and others on the road. (on.wsj.com/1Dli2R3)

* The Justice Department has been unable to recover $97 billion arising from enforcement actions and other criminal cases, an amount that has tripled since 2004, highlighting prosecutors' challenges in tracking down money stolen from investors and others. The uncollected debts-which include criminal fines owed to the Justice Department from companies and individuals and restitution payable to investor victims-have grown because judgments have steadily increased but the percentage collected hasn't. (on.wsj.com/1rd2XvS)