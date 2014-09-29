PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Pimco suffered roughly $10 billion of withdrawals following the Friday departure of co-founder Bill Gross, a sign of how quickly Gross's surprise move is reshaping the bond-investing landscape. (on.wsj.com/1vmHXnE)

* Large banks generate more than $1 billion a year in revenue by helping hedge funds and other clients reduce taxes through a complicated trading strategy that has drawn criticism from U.S. authorities. Known as "dividend arbitrage," the strategy is run largely from London, where the banks temporarily transfer ownership of a client's shares to a lower-tax jurisdiction around the time when the client expects to collect a dividend on those shares. (on.wsj.com/1uVARnQ)

* Maurice "Hank" Greenberg is challenging the government's crisis-era bailout of American International Group, the company he built into a global financial-services powerhouse. (on.wsj.com/1rwxyVf)

* Marvel Entertainment LLC has settled a lawsuit bound for the Supreme Court that pitted the comic-book company against the family of the artist who helped create superheroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk. (on.wsj.com/1mETzAT)

* Microsoft Corp's first Manhattan flagship store is coming to Fifth Avenue. The software company confirmed that it will be setting up shop at 677 Fifth Ave. as it continues to expand its retail presence and take more control over its consumers' shopping experience. The Fifth Avenue store has been five years in the making, Microsoft executives said. (on.wsj.com/1plh0L8)

* SoftBank Corp is in talks to buy or otherwise link up with DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, people familiar with the negotiations said, a deal that could help the Japanese company and the Hollywood studio as they seek new ways to compete with rivals world-wide. (on.wsj.com/1mF34jn) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)