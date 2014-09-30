PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 30

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The intruder who scaled a White House fence earlier this month and darted across the lawn got much farther into the executive mansion than previously disclosed, according to a congressman. (on.wsj.com/1mJbV3K)

* As the United States gears up for deeper military involvement in the Middle East, many Chaldeans are in a wrenching debate: Either get as many people out of Iraq as possible, or stay and fight a militant ISIL. (on.wsj.com/1u7AIQb)

* Personality tests in the hiring process have sparked scrutiny, with some companies scaling back and civil-rights groups claiming the tests could constitute workplace discrimination. (on.wsj.com/1rAml60)

* Ford Motor Co warned operating profit this year would be sharply below its earlier estimate, citing higher than expected costs of auto-safety recalls in the United States and economic weakness in Europe. (on.wsj.com/1pD6Sg3)

* Banks outside the Unites States have been unlikely beneficiaries of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policies, and they are likely to do even better as the Fed changes the way it controls interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1rymeXd)

* Executives at Pacific Investment Management Co hit the phones Monday in a campaign to persuade clients to stick with the firm, even as Wall Street traders placed bets against its holdings, seeking to exploit the sudden departure of co-founder Bill Gross. (on.wsj.com/1uxV46J)

* The SEC's tally of cases is the first year-over-year increase since 2011. But some say the heightened activity masks a scarcity of the blockbuster actions that should be a feature of an effective Wall Street cop. (on.wsj.com/1nCMAt3)

* A closely watched gauge of China's manufacturing activities showed sluggish growth for a second straight month, indicating that the world's second-largest economy still faces downward pressure. (on.wsj.com/1wSWZAP)

* SoftBank Corp's discussions to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have cooled, according to people familiar with the matter, less than two days after word first emerged of the talks. (on.wsj.com/1mJjZRT)

* Supervalu Inc said Monday it discovered a second data breach into its customer payment system, just weeks after catching one that hit its grocery stores earlier in the summer. (on.wsj.com/1DTRAyf) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)