FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 2, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Secret Service Director Julia Pierson resigned after coming under intense pressure following an embarrassing breach of security at the White House two weeks ago. (on.wsj.com/10m0Iwa)

* Health authorities are monitoring for symptoms of Ebola in at least a dozen people who came into contact with a Liberian man before he was hospitalized in Dallas, a move to prevent the virus's spread in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1rGPsmT)

* American consumers are buying new cars and trucks at the strongest pace in years, offsetting car makers' troubles elsewhere and leading the biggest U.S. auto maker to forecast fat profits ahead. (on.wsj.com/1sO9y28)

* The Coca-Cola Co, bowing to pressure from lead investor Warren Buffett, announced changes to its executive pay plan that will result in fewer stock awards. (on.wsj.com/1E2LU4W)

* Pacific Investment Management said investors pulled $23.5 billion from the Pimco Total Return fund in September, the firm's largest-ever monthly outflow, with the largest amount on the day founder Bill Gross abruptly quit. (on.wsj.com/1sOcig7)

* Bank of America Corp's board voted to make Brian Moynihan chairman as well as chief executive, capping a comeback for a banker who survived the regulatory scrutiny and huge losses that followed the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1rGPsn5) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.