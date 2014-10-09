PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Liberian man who was diagnosed with Ebola in Dallas, the first case of the deadly disease in the United States, has died. The United States plans to start checking the temperatures of passengers arriving at major airports from West African countries with high rates of Ebola, federal officials said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1qlNXqy)

* At least 49 U.S. venture-capital-backed companies have a valuation of $1 billion or more, the highest number on record, as many find private funding readily available and see no rush to go public. (on.wsj.com/1vNZIeS)

* Investigators believe that the hackers who broke into J.P. Morgan Chase Co targeted at least 12 other financial-services companies, including Fidelity Investments, people familiar with the matter said, suggesting the cyberattack spree on Wall Street was broader than previously thought. (on.wsj.com/1oSJT1x)

* A Google tax fight with France calls into question an arrangement the tech giant and many other companies use that channels revenue from around Europe to a country that has favorable tax laws. (on.wsj.com/1tDx90f)

* Glenn Murphy will step down next year as chief executive of Gap Inc, where he reversed a long-running sales slump but more recently has struggled to reinvigorate the company's namesake brand. (on.wsj.com/1sfXVQL)

* Bill Gross's new bond fund at Janus Capital Group Inc took in a net $66.4 million in September, a large increase. But that was just a sliver of the total funds that left his former Pimco fund last month. (on.wsj.com/1uE9dOo)

* Regulators' intensified efforts to curtail lending they see as risky has led several big banks to sit out a plum takeover deal, in the latest sign the initiative is shaking up the private-equity buyout market. Banks including J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc decided not to participate in the funding of Vista Equity Partners' expected takeover of payment-processing company TransFirst Inc, fearful that doing so would flout leveraged-lending guidance from regulators. (on.wsj.com/1vSnDuC)

* Citigroup will return $16 million to customers who were allegedly overcharged for advisory fees on certain investment accounts, according to an agreement with the state of New York. (on.wsj.com/1sifleD)

* The pace of improvement in fuel economy, now at a record 24.1 miles a gallon, is slowing as cheaper gas encourages consumers to buy trucks and sport-utility vehicles, new figures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed. (on.wsj.com/1xrqF8f) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)