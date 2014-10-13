PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A health-care worker who cared for the first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the United States has tested positive for the disease, the CDC confirmed. Leaders in Dallas stressed there was little threat to citizens after tests showed a female hospital worker who had helped treat the African man who died of Ebola had contracted the disease herself. (on.wsj.com/1sva9UF)

* Gathering signs of a slowdown across many parts of the world are roiling markets and confounding policy makers, who after years of battling anemic growth have limited tools left to jump-start a recovery. (on.wsj.com/1w2pv49)

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd approached CSX Corp about a combination that would unite two of North America's largest railroad operators, said people briefed on the matter, as the boom in North American energy reshapes the railroad industry. (on.wsj.com/ZW9rFo)

* The U.S. credit-card industry has found its sweet spot: a combination of moderate economic growth, low interest rates and consumers who have struck a balance between spending more and paying their bills on time. (on.wsj.com/11cQhvi)

* Ireland is expected on Tuesday to announce changes to its tax code that could eventually close one of the world's most famous corporate-tax loopholes, dubbed the Double Irish, after heavy pressure from governments and the European Union, tax experts say. (on.wsj.com/1syG3Rf)

* Bond traders at banks were once the masters of the Wall Street universe. But rule changes enacted after the financial crisis have forced banks to shrink trading desks and hold far fewer bonds, and the balance of power is shifting to investment firms like BlackRock, AllianceBernstein LP and Eaton Vance. (on.wsj.com/1sF9O1Y)