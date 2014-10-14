PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The challenges specialized centers have encountered with Ebola show the steep learning curve all hospitals are facing. On Monday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Frieden, said the country needs to boost hospital training and prevention techniques for Ebola. (on.wsj.com/1D8qX7f)

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's proposed merger with CSX Corp is being pushed by perhaps the only railroad boss in favor of consolidation. And while CSX did not accept CP Chief Executive Hunter Harrison's approach last week, that is unlikely to be the last word. (on.wsj.com/1ERHdv7)

* J.C. Penney Co Inc chose Marvin Ellison, a retail veteran most recently at Home Depot Inc, as its next CEO, picking an executive who is known for his strong operational skills and giving him a long transitional period to come up to speed. (on.wsj.com/1p7MN2k)

* Crude producers, from corporations to oil-rich nations, are keeping the spigots open, and there is little sign that global demand will rise quickly enough to help erase the overhang in supplies. (on.wsj.com/1CfAqY9)

* Iliad SA has dropped plans to acquire a controlling stake in T-Mobile US Inc, ending a four-month pursuit that would have marked the French telecommunications company's entry into the North American market. (on.wsj.com/1wwTA9X)

* Fidelity Investments has named Abigail "Abby" Johnson chief executive, according to an internal memo sent by the mutual-fund firm Monday. (on.wsj.com/ZWZyqN)

* Google Inc is expanding its delivery service and will start charging a membership fee, intensifying its battle with Amazon.com Inc for consumer spending. Starting this week, Google will charge $10 a month, or $95 a year, for unlimited same-day or overnight delivery on orders over $15. Nonmembers will pay $4.99 an order, or $7.99 if the order costs less than $15. Until now, the deliveries had been free. (on.wsj.com/1tpWvV0)

* For months this summer, unidentified hackers used a previously unknown hole in Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system to spy on Ukrainian officials and an American academic, according to an investigation by a U.S. cybersecurity company. Microsoft said it plans to release a patch for the bug Tuesday. But once it is publicized, other hackers could race to exploit the vulnerability before Windows users update their systems, which often does not happen immediately. (on.wsj.com/Zpja5W)