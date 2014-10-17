FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 17
October 17, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama, after a day of withering criticism over the government's handling of the Ebola virus, said Thursday he may name a point person to oversee the administration's response and is open to a travel ban but isn't planning one. (on.wsj.com/11xafkr)

* Chiquita Brands International Inc said its board rejected a sweetened takeover offer from Cutrale-Safra, saying the new bid isn't adequate and isn't in the best interest of shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1vCEt20)

* Sam Nunn, one of the last Georgia Democrats to serve a full term in the Senate, had just finished watching his granddaughter win a soccer game when he turned his attention to a more pressing family contest: his daughter Michelle's run for U.S. senator. (on.wsj.com/1CtIVPv)

* Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter was discharged from the Navy Reserve this year after testing positive for cocaine, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/ZH89x5)

* The likely collapse of AbbVie Inc's $54 billion agreement to buy Shire PLC leaves two global drug companies in need of new, independent courses and investors and Wall Street bankers smarting from losses and fees they won't collect. (on.wsj.com/1vkY6dw) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
