PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 24

* A doctor who had returned to New York City recently after treating Ebola patients in West Africa tested positive for the virus on Thursday, officials said, setting up a new test for the nation's ability to control the spread of the deadly disease. (on.wsj.com/1wvvsql)

* A number of details about Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who killed a Canadian soldier and thrust the government into a terrified lockdown on Wednesday, emerged that began to fill in a picture of a middle-class suburban youth who grew estranged from his family and descended into a string of petty crimes. (on.wsj.com/1z2Sebz)

* In a warning flag for Democrats, recent polls suggest the party is failing to draw enough support from women in three key Senate races - in Iowa, Arkansas and Colorado - to offset the strong backing that men are giving to Republicans. (on.wsj.com/1nBCDf0)

* The travails at Gucci are emblematic of the problems afflicting fashion's big power houses. (on.wsj.com/1uNAjyR)

* Amazon.com Inc's soaring ambitions are coming at a steep cost, dragging the e-commerce giant to its largest quarterly loss in 14 years. (on.wsj.com/1wnXRxD)

* Canada's chief energy regulator said Thursday a municipality along the route of a crude-oil pipeline cannot stop an affiliate of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners from accessing areas for a proposed expansion. (on.wsj.com/10r3YGO)

* Primark, the U.K. fast-fashion chain that sells T-shirts for a couple of pounds and doesn't believe in online retailing, wants to make it big in the U.S. Its big selling point to America will be price. (on.wsj.com/1znoNSF)

* Famed billionaire Warren Buffett has doubled down on renewables - and wind power in particular - in his energy strategy. Through a majority-owned subsidiary, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Buffett plans to double the $15 billion already committed to renewable-energy projects through early this year, and he is on the hunt for more utility acquisitions. (on.wsj.com/1wsZY2d)

* KKR & Co LP signaled buying opportunities ahead, as choppy markets create conditions that can scare off other investors. Echoing sentiment from other private-equity executives, one of the top lieutenants to KKR co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts on Thursday said recent whipsawing markets could work to the firm's advantage. (on.wsj.com/1nBF6WP) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)