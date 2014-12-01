PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Large bond funds are holding the most cash since the financial crisis as portfolio managers brace for potential price swings and unruly trading ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate increase in 2015. (on.wsj.com/1FH47mw)

* Retail spending over the Thanksgiving weekend fell 11 percent, the National Retail Federation said, a sign the four-day shopping bonanza may be losing its punch. (on.wsj.com/1vF2bbT)

* Lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill on Monday will have less than two weeks to figure out how to keep the government funded amid an acrimonious fight between Republicans and the White House over immigration. (on.wsj.com/1rLb2oC)

* German utility E.ON SE said late Sunday it would split into two companies, with one focused on renewables and the new one on conventional energy, as the power giant aims to address rapid changes in the energy market and facilitate the valuation of its assets. (on.wsj.com/1v8TKqw)

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc is nearing a settlement to resolve allegations its board and executives had conflicts of interest while negotiating the natural-resource company's purchase of two affiliates last year. (on.wsj.com/1yrCgp9)

* Investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP is nearing a deal to buy IPC Systems Inc, a communications company for financial trading, for more than $1.1 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1v7Ibjs)

* New pressure from OPEC will cause a lot of pain for U.S. energy companies, but they probably will not slash American oil output anytime soon, experts said this weekend. (on.wsj.com/1tCDuZq)

* Automakers could report their highest November U.S. sales in more than a decade after new-car shoppers feasted on early Black Friday promotions. (on.wsj.com/1FH8aiX) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)