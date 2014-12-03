PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Heightened tensions between Russia and the United States are hampering their cooperation in space, adding to the problems of an American space industry reeling from the crashes of two commercial spacecraft this fall. (on.wsj.com/1vgqj0R)

* House GOP leaders worked to build support among Republicans for a plan to avoid a government shutdown, seeking to deliver on their promise to step away from entrenched budget brinkmanship. (on.wsj.com/1yfCUn0)

* A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel Tuesday helped pave the way for the federal government to reverse its policy banning gay men from donating blood, a rule initially aimed at preventing transmission of HIV. (on.wsj.com/1FMshOx)

* Old emails may be coming back to haunt Credit Suisse over real-estate deals done before the financial crisis. The emails, which were turned over to firms suing the bank but haven't been made public, include discussions of an appraisal method Credit Suisse used to value a dozen luxury properties such as golf communities and ski resorts during the mid-2000s. (on.wsj.com/1vIUgvh)

* Chief Executive Steven Murphy is stepping down from Christie's, less than a month after the art auction house posted record fall sales and less than two weeks after rival Sotheby's announced it would oust its boss. (on.wsj.com/1yHx8xc)

* Bank of New York Mellon gave Nelson Peltz's Trian fund a seat on its board, joining a raft of companies that have recently opened the door to activists and headed off bruising public fights. (on.wsj.com/1vMB0M5)

* The chairman of San Francisco's pension fund is proposing a smaller mix of hedge funds than previously discussed, the latest retirement system to rethink its approach to those investments in the wake of a retreat by the largest public pension in the United States. (on.wsj.com/12lUoVH)

* Takata Corp, the Japanese supplier at the center of a global air-bag recall affecting millions of vehicles, said it would form an independent review panel to investigate the company's handling of a safety defect linked to five deaths. (on.wsj.com/1CDGOOr)

* Singapore Exchange Ltd on Wednesday delayed the start of trading in its securities market by over three hours to give brokerages a chance to correct any errors on behalf of clients caused by a software glitch two days earlier. (on.wsj.com/1wolh8S) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)