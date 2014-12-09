PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal Reserve officials are seriously considering an important shift in tone at their policy meeting next week: dropping an assurance that short-term interest rates will stay near zero for a "considerable time" as they look more confidently toward rate increases around the middle of next year. (on.wsj.com/1vyzSZa)

* Many doctors evaluating medical devices for the Food and Drug Administration have links to device makers the agency doesn't disclose. (on.wsj.com/1yxMhi2)

* From Berlin to Madrid, from London to Paris, U.S. technology companies are in a pitched battle with Europe's sovereign states. It is a clash that pits governments against the new tech titans, established industries against upstart challengers, and freewheeling American business culture against a more regulated European framework. (on.wsj.com/1udPUIy)

* The German tax code, which has helped build some of the world's wealthiest business dynasties by generally exempting corporate succession from inheritance tax, is under threat in court on constitutional grounds. (on.wsj.com/1yxMBgI)

* Supreme Group BV, the former supplier of food and beverages to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, agreed to pay $389 million in fines and damages after admitting it overcharged the Pentagon for fresh food and bottled water. (on.wsj.com/1wu2RUY)

* The former director of operations at Bernard Madoff Securities Llc was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday. (on.wsj.com/1A92vQC) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)