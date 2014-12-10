PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* House and Senate lawmakers reached an agreement on a nearly $1.1 trillion bill to fund most of the government through September and avert a shutdown, aides said. (on.wsj.com/135p0MD)

* The Keystone XL pipeline was touted as a model for energy independence and a source of jobs when TransCanada Corp announced plans to build the 1,700-mile pipeline six years ago. But the crude-oil pipeline's political and regulatory snarls since then have emboldened resistance to at least 10 other pipeline projects across North America. (on.wsj.com/1wbG4Lw)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission told policy-research firm Marwood Group that it intends to recommend bringing civil charges against the company, in what would be the first action against the policy-research business since Congress sought to rein in the flow of market-moving information from Washington to Wall Street. (on.wsj.com/12LdCnL)

* The Navy is testing a new laser it is developing by using it on targets such as drones and small boats in the Persian Gulf. Top Navy leaders say the laser could become a critical defense on a future generation of warships and offers great potential as a precise and economical weapon. A single shot from the laser could bring down a drone or blow up the engine of a small boat, officials said. (on.wsj.com/1sbqhwS)

* State Department investigators discovered numerous security deficiencies in global hot spots when reviewing U.S. diplomatic facilities in 2012 and 2013, suggesting problems were more widespread than previously known. Inspections of five newly opened compounds in 2012 found failings that included deviations from security standards, along with design, construction and maintenance flaws. (on.wsj.com/1Ads0Al)

* U.S. prosecutors are investigating employees of Standard Chartered PLC and may file criminal charges against some individuals as officials examine whether the bank violated the terms of a 2012 settlement over transactions involving Iran and other countries, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1B5wdr1) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)