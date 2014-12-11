FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 11
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Starboard Value LP has built a roughly 6 percent stake in Staples Inc and increased its position in Office Depot Inc to about 10 percent, according to people familiar with the matter, moves that could increase pressure for a combination of the office-supply retailers. (on.wsj.com/1un4jRL)

* In a blow to the Justice Department's Wall Street crackdown, a federal appeals court, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, overturned two insider-trading convictions and ruled it is not always illegal to buy or sell stocks using inside information. (on.wsj.com/12x70cT)

* A top official at the Securities and Exchange Commission has taken the unusual step of saying Harvard University could be vulnerable to legal action from the agency or investors over a corporate governance project. (on.wsj.com/1Dezj0w)

* Standard Chartered Plc on Wednesday said it has created a new board committee to focus on financial crime, a move that follows the extension of a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities. (on.wsj.com/1zzeuch)

* Philadelphia's transit agency has sued Gilead Sciences Inc , accusing the company of "price-gouging" on the sale of its $1,000-per-pill hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, the latest salvo in a battle between health-care payers and the pharmaceutical industry over prices. (on.wsj.com/1vSvn0x)

* EBay Inc is considering a plan to eliminate thousands of jobs early next year as it prepares to split off its PayPal payments unit, according to people familiar with the company's thinking. (on.wsj.com/1BA9lmD) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.