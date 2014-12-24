PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sony Pictures reversed course and said it would release "The Interview" on Christmas Day, though only a small number of theaters signed on to show the controversial farce amid fears of reprisals from a group of hackers and frustration with the studio's quick-changing distribution strategy. (on.wsj.com/1rfbd0f)

* United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp started capping air express deliveries in recent days after an 11th-hour increase in packages caused some retailers to exceed agreed-upon limits, according to people briefed on the situation. (on.wsj.com/1wDurxu)

* South Korean department stores are slashing prices to compete with overseas online retailers like Amazon.com Inc , eBay Inc and the Gap Inc as more consumers hunt for bargains from online vendors abroad. (on.wsj.com/16PgBhD)

* U.S. government approvals for U.S. weapon sales to Iraq have nearly tripled this year to almost $15 billion, promising much-needed work for U.S. weapons factories if the proposed deals can overcome congressional concerns. (on.wsj.com/1wji6JJ)

* DirecTV and Walt Disney Co have reached a multiyear distribution agreement that expands content available on smartphones and tablets in an era in which consumers increasingly are watching media on different devices. (on.wsj.com/13uKtOc)

* American Apparel Inc said its board has adopted a revised code of conduct and ethics in connection with its review of the company's corporate governance and policies, just a week after terminating Chief Executive Dov Charney. (on.wsj.com/1EbiQuF)

* American Airlines Group Inc, trying to build employee trust and heartened by strong financial results in the first year after its merger, said that it will raise pay scales by 4 percent for any unions that reach joint postmerger labor contracts and lift nonunion pay by the same. (on.wsj.com/1xIUEMB)

* A bankruptcy judge tied up a remaining loose end from the 2008 collapse of Washington Mutual Bank, endorsing a $37 million settlement of the company's claims against its former leaders. (on.wsj.com/1vkMMei)

* Sony Corp has been exploring the sale of its Sony/ATV Music Publishing unit, the company's recently leaked internal emails suggest. (on.wsj.com/13XrUTY)

* Gold-miner San Gold Corp has asked Canadian courts for protection against its creditors on Tuesday, another miner running into trouble as the price of the yellow metal falls and the sector's empire building in the commodity boom years comes back to haunt it. (on.wsj.com/1xKhdRc)

* Sears Holdings Corp said that Imran Jooma, one of its senior executives with wide ranging oversight of the company's business, resigned. (on.wsj.com/1zgWVtK)

* Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp said it would start selling the first smartphones in Japan that run on the open-source Firefox operating system beginning on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1GW9YHe)