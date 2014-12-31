PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The day after Sony Pictures employees discovered that company email was unusable following a cyberattack, senior executives came up with an old-style communication network: a phone tree, in which updates on the hack were relayed from person to person. (on.wsj.com/1wzl90v)

* Harold Hamm, the chief executive of Continental Resources Inc, is contesting his November divorce settlement, saying an Oklahoma judge's order to pay his ex-wife nearly $1 billion is too rich. (on.wsj.com/1Bhg8hy)

* Fosun International Ltd has agreed to buy Meadowbrook Insurance Group Inc for about $433 million, a deal that expands the Chinese conglomerate's core insurance business and opens the door to the U.S. property and casualty market. The $8.65-a-share offer represents a 21 percent premium over Meadowbrook's $7.13 closing price on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1CSsz7u)

* The White House pushed back against criticism from some cybersecurity experts who have challenged the government's conclusion that North Korea was behind the hacking of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. On Monday, engineers from Norse Corp, a cybersecurity firm, met with FBI officials to lay out their own theory that a small hacking gang including former Sony employees was involved in the cyberattack on Sony, said Norse Vice-President Kurt Stammberger. (on.wsj.com/1xf6AUZ)

* Thirty-six states are now experiencing high levels of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, as this year's flu vaccine may not fully protect against a strain known as influenza A H3N2 that is currently circulating and tends to be more severe. (on.wsj.com/1vqSrhZ)

* The U.S. Labor Department's wage law enforcer is being confronted with issues including the growth of outsourcing and changes in the independent workforce, controversies over the legal definition of an "employer" at companies like McDonald's Corp and their franchisees, and a flurry of activism on the minimum wage. (on.wsj.com/1EGOyAi)

* The New Hampshire company that fell into bankruptcy following a failed deal with Apple Inc is asking to pay millions in bonuses to its senior executives. Pay enhancement is necessary to motivate "the key drivers" in GT Advanced Technologies Inc's bid to restore its business in bankruptcy, lawyers said. (on.wsj.com/1zOrk8a) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)