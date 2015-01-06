PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Stock markets around the globe tumbled as oil briefly fell below $50 a barrel and fresh worries arose about Europe's economy, fueling fears of deflation. (on.wsj.com/1wgNIAN)

* Despite a bad bet on Caesars Entertainment Corp, Apollo Global Management may avoid losing all of its chips. Through a series of financial maneuvers, Apollo has positioned itself to salvage some of the $1.7 billion it invested in Caesars. The restructuring hinges on the bankruptcy of Caesars's largest unit, which could come as soon as mid-January, and transfers of the unit's best assets that have infuriated creditors. (on.wsj.com/1BCpmVG)

* Morgan Stanley fired one of its financial advisers after it accused him of stealing account data on about 350,000 clients and posting some of that information online. (on.wsj.com/1Bscxzl)

* Dissent is brewing in the pilot ranks of NetJets Inc , the company owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Labor unrest is unusual for a Berkshire company and this particular fight is turning nasty. (on.wsj.com/1xMDbQZ)

* Facebook Inc said it had acquired Wit.ai, a voice-recognition startup that claims to "turn speech into actionable data," a move that could give the social network more information for targeted advertisements. (on.wsj.com/1vWJVaW)

* Financial news network CNBC will no longer rely on TV ratings specialist Nielsen to measure its daytime audience, beginning later this year. Instead, it has retained marketing and research firm Cogent Reports for the task. (on.wsj.com/1BCqLLW)

* Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai made his first public comments Monday on the recent hacking attack on its movie division, thanking employees and partners for support that made the movie, the Interview, available to public audiences. (on.wsj.com/1wR5UA3) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)