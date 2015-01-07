PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yields on government bonds in the United States, Germany and Japan plunged Tuesday as anxiety over global growth intensified and investors sought havens from widening financial-market turmoil. (on.wsj.com/1DfKCVn)

* House Republicans re-elected John Boehner for a third term as House speaker on Tuesday over the objections of a band of frustrated conservatives lobbying for a new leader. (on.wsj.com/1ADlXYt)

* Investment firm 3G Capital eyes next targets with a new $5 billion investment. In a sign of the investment firm's aspirations, executives are discussing the possibility of trying to buy a food or beverage company such as Campbell Soup Co , worth about $14 billion, or even PepsiCo Inc, which has a stock-market value of $140 billion. (on.ft.com/1BCRxUt)

* American oil and gas companies have gone heavily into debt during the energy boom. Their need to service that debt helps explain why U.S. producers plan to keep pumping oil even as crude prices fall. (on.wsj.com/1xD1PVJ)

* Mercedes-Benz USA confirmed it is moving its headquarters to the Atlanta area from New Jersey to locate executives closer to its U.S. auto assembly plant in neighboring Alabama. (on.wsj.com/17hKM1t)

* Audio-equipment maker Monster LLC and its chief executive sued Apple Inc's Beats Electronics LLC, its co-founders Jimmy Iovine and Dr.Dre, and Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp for allegedly conspiring to dupe Monster out of a deal with Beats before the company was sold to Apple for $3.2 billion last year. (on.wsj.com/1xDmhWa) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)