FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 7
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yields on government bonds in the United States, Germany and Japan plunged Tuesday as anxiety over global growth intensified and investors sought havens from widening financial-market turmoil. (on.wsj.com/1DfKCVn)

* House Republicans re-elected John Boehner for a third term as House speaker on Tuesday over the objections of a band of frustrated conservatives lobbying for a new leader. (on.wsj.com/1ADlXYt)

* Investment firm 3G Capital eyes next targets with a new $5 billion investment. In a sign of the investment firm's aspirations, executives are discussing the possibility of trying to buy a food or beverage company such as Campbell Soup Co , worth about $14 billion, or even PepsiCo Inc, which has a stock-market value of $140 billion. (on.ft.com/1BCRxUt)

* American oil and gas companies have gone heavily into debt during the energy boom. Their need to service that debt helps explain why U.S. producers plan to keep pumping oil even as crude prices fall. (on.wsj.com/1xD1PVJ)

* Mercedes-Benz USA confirmed it is moving its headquarters to the Atlanta area from New Jersey to locate executives closer to its U.S. auto assembly plant in neighboring Alabama. (on.wsj.com/17hKM1t)

* Audio-equipment maker Monster LLC and its chief executive sued Apple Inc's Beats Electronics LLC, its co-founders Jimmy Iovine and Dr.Dre, and Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp for allegedly conspiring to dupe Monster out of a deal with Beats before the company was sold to Apple for $3.2 billion last year. (on.wsj.com/1xDmhWa) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.