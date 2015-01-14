PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* White House adviser John Podesta will take on a senior advisory role in Hillary Clinton's emerging presidential bid after he leaves the administration in February - another sign that Clinton will launch a 2016 campaign. (on.wsj.com/1IsWt2k)

* A surge of oil from outside of the Middle East flooded global energy markets. The worldwide thirst for crude did not keep up. OPEC stood by as prices fell and then fell more. Welcome to the world of oil in 2015 - a repeat in surprising ways of the story 30 years ago. (on.wsj.com/1IuEbhk)

* For years, the United States has ceded more and more of its manufacturing to low-cost corners of the global economy. Some companies now want to come home. (on.wsj.com/1FTrbDZ)

* The man who last week murdered four Jewish hostages in a kosher grocery and shot down a police officer nursed deep resentment against French law enforcement. (on.wsj.com/1z9NDoP)

* The World Bank cut its outlook for global growth Tuesday, saying a strengthening U.S. economy and plummeting oil prices will not be enough to offset deepening trouble in the eurozone and emerging markets. (on.wsj.com/1IJ3xX2)

* MetLife Inc is challenging the federal government's decision to subject the insurer to stricter oversight, setting up the biggest test yet for regulators responsible for protecting the U.S. financial system from another crisis. (on.wsj.com/1AZqlTf)

* The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday adopted a borrower-friendly interpretation of a federal law that gives consumers the right in some circumstances to unwind certain mortgage loans. (on.wsj.com/1swJxou)

* Adidas AG plans to sharply ramp up endorsement deals with U.S. pro football and baseball players in the next few years, as the German sportswear maker tries to gain traction in the American market. (on.wsj.com/1yafvZZ)

* Caesars Entertainment Corp largest unit is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1C5gYhC)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it had bought a controlling stake in a Chinese Internet marketing firm AdChina, in a move aimed at expanding its advertising business. (on.wsj.com/1BZm413)