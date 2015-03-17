FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17
March 17, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc is in talks with programmers to offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV networks this fall, anchored by broadcasters such as ABC, CBS and Fox. (on.wsj.com/1GOgcrv)

* Mayor Rahm Emanuel describes a city on the mend, while challenger Jesus "Chuy" Garcia sees one in free fall as the two met Monday for the first of three debates in a mayoral runoff where the tone is sharpening. (on.wsj.com/1EXsTDn)

* Iran, the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with talks over a nuclear deal that would change many things-perhaps none faster than the price of oil. (on.wsj.com/1AP2u3k)

* A dispute between a bank and a client over advice ended in a settlement Monday that included an unusual payment: more advice. Credit Suisse Group agreed to pay Freeport-McMoRan $10 million and provide $6.25 million in future advisory work for free. (on.wsj.com/1HWzbS8)

* Some big U.S. companies are poised to hand activist investors the keys to their boardrooms following intense shareholder pressure and a regulatory shift that disrupted firms' ability to block investor initiatives. (on.wsj.com/19u6JM3)

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals raised its price for Salix Pharmaceuticals by about a billion dollars in a new deal that knocked out rival bidder Endo International . (on.wsj.com/1DuXs2E)

* Holcim Ltd has rejected the terms of a proposed $44 billion merger with Lafarge, casting doubt over the creation of a global construction-materials behemoth. (on.wsj.com/1BOPbER) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
