PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Top U.S. executives get paid a lot to do their jobs. Now many are also getting a big boost in what they will be paid after they stop working. Executive pensions are swelling at such companies as General Electric Co, United Technologies Corp and Coca-Cola Co. (on.wsj.com/1EQRVBu)

* As the federal government was wrapping up its antitrust investigation of Google Inc, company executives had a flurry of meetings with top officials at the White House and Federal Trade Commission, the agency running the probe. (on.wsj.com/1CX0Qny)

* With Morgan Stanley's current finance chief Ruth Porat announcing Tuesday that she was leaving for Google Inc, chief executive James Gorman selected as her successor Jonathan Pruzan, a 46-year-old investment banker who once reported to Porat and later co-led the team that advises banks and other financial-services companies. (on.wsj.com/1CoAvfX)

* The most anticipated energy deal of the year is off the table. Whiting Petroleum said Tuesday it isn't "pursuing any significant strategic transaction" and that it would issue more equity and take on more debt. (on.wsj.com/1xxgLXD)

* A former Federal Reserve governor who expressed concern that central bank policies could spark financial instability is headed for the world of hedge funds. Jeremy Stein signed up as a paid consultant to BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, the New York hedge-fund firm confirmed. (on.wsj.com/1y4d4Dn)