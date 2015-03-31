FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* At MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. joint venture of SABMiller and Molson Coors Brewing Co, profit margins are under pressure and rival craft beers are cutting into sales. On top of this, the company needs to find a new CEO. (on.wsj.com/1DiJgZJ)

* The British government is hoping to score big by offering millions of dollars of tax breaks to lure digital-game developers. However, to win tax breaks, developers need to pass a European Union-mandated "cultural test" to prove that their planned games are British - or at least European - enough. (on.wsj.com/1DiKowt)

* Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican and chairman of the Senate's antitrust panel, plans to ask the Federal Trade Commission for information about meetings it had with Google Inc executives while the FTC was investigating the company for possible antitrust violations. (on.wsj.com/1CroaX0)

* UnitedHealth Group Inc's deal to acquire Catamaran Corp for about $12.8 billion in cash will bulk up its pharmacy-benefit business amid growing concern from employers and insurers about the rising costs of cutting-edge drugs. (on.wsj.com/1CrpAAM)

* In the latest sign of the importance of its drone program, Amazon.com Inc has hired Sean Cassidy, the former number-two executive at the Air Line Pilots Association, to help with the project. (on.wsj.com/1Crpw3W)

* Tesla Motors Inc will unveil a new product on April 30 that is not a car, but is likely a stationary battery storage system. (on.wsj.com/1CrpGse) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)

