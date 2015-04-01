PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Charter Communications Inc. agreed to acquire Bright House Networks LLC, a closely held cable operator with two million customers, for $10.4 billion in cash and stock, the companies announced on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1yyhS3W)

* Comcast Corp said on Tuesday that it would commit $4 billion and be the sole outside investor for 10 years in a $4.1 billion investment company it is creating in partnership with its chief financial officer, Michael Angelakis, to hunt for growth at home and abroad as the U.S. cable market matures.(on.wsj.com/1yyiAOP)

* Real-estate investment trust Macerich Co. has rejected a proposal from rival Simon Property Group Inc. to acquire it for $95.50 per share, saying that the proposal undervalues the company. (on.wsj.com/1yymyqL)

* Google Inc. is giving its mobile-focused research group, Advanced Technology and Projects, more funding and a new building, and will unveil new projects at Google's developer conference in May, executives say. (on.wsj.com/1yymVkZ)

* Harman International Inc., a maker of in-car multimedia systems, is buying the auto-related operation of Bang & Olufsen A/S for 145 million euros ($156.37 million), giving the Stamford, Connecticut, company a dominant position in the car sound-system business. (on.wsj.com/1yynfQM)