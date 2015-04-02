FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 2
#Funds News
April 2, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Europe's competition regulator is preparing to move against Google Inc. in the next few weeks, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, setting the stage for charges against the U.S. Internet-search giant in a five-year-old investigation that has stalled three times and sparked a political firestorm. (on.wsj.com/1DxOGAh)

* McDonald's Corp plans to raise wages by more than 10 percent for workers at U.S. restaurants it operates - fresh evidence of the rising wage pressure in the American labor market. (on.wsj.com/1DxOW2d)

* Federal prosecutors have begun to look at a presentation organized by investor William Ackman on Herbalife's operations in China, as part of a probe into potential market manipulation of the company's stock, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DxPB3C)

* After a brush with liquidation last week, a reincarnated version of the RadioShack electronics chain will debut later in April under the ownership of hedge fund Standard General LP with an assist from Sprint Corp. (on.wsj.com/1DxQ5GO)

* The U.S. commodities regulator sued giant food companies Kraft Foods Group Inc and Mondelez Global LLC over alleged manipulation of wheat prices in 2011, marking a fresh crackdown on how companies outside the financial industry use derivatives markets. (on.wsj.com/1DxQR6G)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a settlement Wednesday with KBR Inc over allegations it used employment agreements that could have muzzled whistleblowers, a move that marks the agency's first-ever enforcement action of this kind. (on.wsj.com/1DxQKYR) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
